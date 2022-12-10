Pokémon TCG Launches Scarlet & Violet Base Set In March 2023

A new era begins for the Pokémon TCG in 2023. We are just a month away from the release of Crown Zenith, the final special set that closes out the Sword & Shield era, which means that the next era is on its way. The Pokémon Company International has now released the street date and set information for the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set which will introduce the species and Trainers of Paldea into the hobby on March 31, 2023.

As we reported earlier this year, Scarlet & Violet will do away with Pokémon-V, VMAX, and VSTAR in favor of the return of a classic card type: the lowercase Pokémon ex gameplay mechanic. Along with the return of ex, there will be major changes to the Pokémon TCG that will impact both players and collectors, as these affect the gameplay and aesthetic of the cards. The changes in Scarlet & Violet include the following reveals:

Yellow borders on Pokémon TCG cards will become gray to match the cards released in Japan, providing a more seamless Pokémon TCG experience around the world while allowing the card artwork to shine even further.

Subcategories for Trainer cards — such as Supporter, Item and Stadium — will appear in the top left corner to be more visible in players' hands.

Basic Energy cards will display another Energy symbol on the bottom right corner to make it easier to track during gameplay.

Expansion symbols will be replaced by expansion codes and language codes across all cards.

This set is based on the Scarlet ex and Violet ex sister sets coming to Japan in early 2023, also pulling in cards from associated special releases. Cards revealed so far include:

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Miraidon ex

Koraidon ex

Professor's Research: Professor Sada

Professor's Research: Professor Turo

New energy cards

It has also been revealed that the price of packs will increase, but that packs will also include three guaranteed foil cards per booster pack. TPCI writes:

Due to global inflation impacting the cost of materials and production, Pokémon Trading Card Game products will see varying MSRP increases in select markets with the launch of the Scarlet & Violet series. For example, the price of a booster pack will increase from $3.99 to $4.49 USD. In an effort to continue providing a positive Pokémon TCG experience and value, each pack of Pokémon cards will now feature three guaranteed foil cards per booster—all cards with a rarity of "Rare" or higher will now be foil. In addition, certain products will come with additional items. For example, the Elite Trainer Box will include an additional booster pack and full-art promo card.