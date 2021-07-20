Pokémon TCG Neo Destiny Shining Steelix Up For Auction at Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals with auctions relating to comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a rare Shining Steelix card from the Neo Destiny expansion set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! One of eight kinds of "Shining" Pokémon released in the set, and as of the set's release one of only ten kinds, Shining Steelix is remarkably sought-after as its rarity exceeds that of a typical holofoil rare card from the set. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, July 20th at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this valuable trading card from the Pokémon TCG.

According to the description of this item on the auction listing at Heritage Auctions' website, this card is graded at a PSA grade of 9, meaning it is a Mint-condition copy. Furthermore:

The Pokémon featured on this card is the evolved form of Onix, Steelix! The evolution stage doesn't occur simply by leveling up but by trading an Onix holding a Metal Coat. This card is a three star rarity and is numbered 112/105. Shining cards like this one are highly collectable and every time one comes up for auction there is aggresive bidding so we expect the same here. So in other words place your bids now! PSA has certified 267 copies earning MINT 9 grade and 211 graded higher.

As of the time of writing this article, this copy of Shining Steelix is currently going for $38 USD, meaning that right now, it's effectively a steal. If you wish to bid on this very rare, very shiny card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, July 20th at 7:50 PM Central Time, or 8:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find the auction's listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!