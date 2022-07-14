Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Opening: Alolan Exeggutor V Box

The Pokémon TCG has now released one of its most interesting sets: Pokémon GO. This expansion is of course inspired by the hit mobile game of the same name that brought the whimsy of Pokémon to the real world with AR technology. Unlike a main series set, this expansion will not have booster boxes but will instead be released in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. The cards of this set focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. Some of the biggest hits in the set are Mewtwo VSTAR, Dragonite VSTAR, and two Alternate Arts. The Pokémon Company International has provided me with some of this set's products to open up for Bleeding Cool readers so we can get a taste of the cards. Today, let's crack open a Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Alolan Exeggutor Box.

The Alolan Exeggutor V box is one of the more low-commitment purchases, as it just included four booster packs and a promo. That makes it a good value for a low dollar amount, and because of Exeggutor being not exactly as popular a promo card as Radiant Eevee and Mewtwo V Full Art, you are less likely to see smaller retailers over-charging for this one. My advice for a special set is to buy one of each product, but this product is also perfect for those who just want to sample the set due to the lower price point. This is a box that no matter if you pull something awesome or just a Melmetal V Full Art, you also get the promo card at a very good value, making this a box that you can't go wrong buying.

Hit Count:

Holo Rares: 3

Peelable Dittos: 0

Pokémon-V: 1

Pokémon-VSTAR: 0

Pokémon-VMAX: 0

Radiant Pokémon: 0

Full Art: 0

Secret Rare: 0

Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO is now in stores through a selection of special products. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more product openings as well as coverage of both the TCG and GO, the mobile game.