Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Opening: Team Valor Special Collection

The Pokémon TCG has now released one of its most interesting sets: Pokémon GO. This expansion is of course inspired by the hit mobile game of the same name that brought the whimsy of Pokémon to the real world with AR technology. Unlike a main series set, this expansion will not have booster boxes but will instead be released in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. The cards of this set focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. Some of the biggest hits in the set are Mewtwo VSTAR, Dragonite VSTAR, and two Alternate Arts. The Pokémon Company International has provided me with some of this set's products to open up for Bleeding Cool readers so we can get a taste of the cards. Today, let's crack open a Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Team Valor Special Collection.

Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Team Valor Special Collection is one of three Special Collections that include a Full Art Trainer. One includes Spark from Team Instict, one includes Blanche from Team Mystic, and this one, of course includes Candela from Team Valor. I love these cards and how they immortalize the three iconic team Leaders. These also come with six booster packs of Pokémon GO, the Full Art Trainer Promo, and a Team Valor pin so you can rep your team of choice.

Hit Count:

Holo Rares: 5

Peelable Dittos: 0

Pokémon-V: 1

Pokémon-VSTAR: 0

Pokémon-VMAX: 0

Full Art: 0

Secret Rare: 0

This box was made for me by the guaranteed material, such as the Full Art Trainer and pin. One V out of seven packs is pretty low, but I wouldn't take it as indicative of pull rates. Any box can be a good box or a bad box, but thankfully the guaranteed hits of the box make it worth it.

Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO is now in stores through a selection of special products. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more product openings as well as coverage of both the TCG and GO, the mobile game.