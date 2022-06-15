Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Conkeldurr Alt Art

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have another Alternate Art to take a look at with Conkeldurr V.

So far, we've only seen Mewtwo V's Alternate Art, so this Conkeldurr suggests that all the Alternate Arts, as some theorized, will show a realistic take on the Pokémon while adapting an element of GO's history or mechanics. The Mewtwo V Alternate Art directly references the original Pokémon GO trailer by depicting Mewtwo floating in the skies of New York City. Now, Conkeldurr, one of the best Fighting-types to use in raids, is depicted with the stadium background that we see during raid battles but rendered realistically. This is exactly the style of Alternate Art I was hoping to see for this set, and the TCG pulled it off beautifully. Looking at the rest of the set, which is now leaking in Japan, we have a lot more awesome cards to show in the weeks leading up to the expansion's full reveal in English.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also, stay tuned for details on the TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which will feature the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.