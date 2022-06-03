Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Conkeldurr V

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have one of the game's most fun Fighting-types to use in both PVP and raids getting its own card.

Listen, does this angle on Conkeldurr's beard freak me out here? Yeah, just about as much as the (I hope) vein running on the lower end of Heamor's core. This art, which features a rainbow running behind Conkeldurr as he prepares to hit you with a cinderblock, comes from Ayaka Yoshida. Yoshida is a longtime contributor to the TCG with work spanning multiple eras. You may remember him from his Slowbro EX and Dragonite EX from the iconic set XY – Evolutions or perhaps the terrific Shaymin EX from XY – Roaring Skies. Here, he makes Conkeldurr just about as intimidating as can be, creating an effect that makes it seem as if this Fighting-type Pokémon is leaping into battle. As someone who has Conkeldurr as an absolute staple of his Master League team, I'm happy to see this scrappy little juiced-up protein pony get his time to shine in this exciting set.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.