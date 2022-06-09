Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Holographic Charizard

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have one of the (at least) two Charizard cards we're getting with this set.

This is quite a stunner! The artwork here is along the same lines as the Mewtwo V Alternate Art V which we showed off yesterday, as it shows a 3D Charizard swooping through a cityscape. I like the motif of Pokémon appearing in the real world and the balance of the 3D style. I don't find that it's too computer-generated the way that I do certain Pokémon-GX and V, as it balances that 3D style with a more expressive, almost Pixar-esque animated quality.

There is also a Radiant Charizard card that we will preview on Bleeding Cool this week. That card featured Charizard in its iconic Shiny form. This is expected to be along with Mewtwo V Alternate Art one of the more coveted and, because of that, valuable pulls of the set.

