Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Mewtwo VSTAR

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take a look at two major cards featuring Mewtwo.

While there will be Mewtwo promo cards that can be found in both the Elite Trainer Box and V Battle Deck, these two will both be in the actual proper Pokémon GO set which means you'll be able to find them in booster packs. Artist Nurikabe contributes a hand-drawn Mewtwo V which goes against the computer-generated style that trends for this card, and it works perfectly. I love seeing a more illustrative style applied to Ultra Rares and I hope we see more of it. PLANETA Mochizuki is responsible for the Mewtwo VSTAR, likely one of the most coveted hits of the set once folks start opening packs. Gleaming golden energy surrounds Mewtwo as it builds its attack, which I know is going to look terrific on the etched foil of the card.

We don't yet know how the Secret Rare section of the Pokémon GO set will shake out, but it's possible that we'll also get a Mewtwo V Full Art and Alternate Art along with a Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare and Gold. We likely won't know until packs start being opened.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.