Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Photobombing Smeargle

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have a Bibarel card that hilariously doesn't let Bidoof's evolution have his time to shine.

Yep, that's Smeargle butting into Bibarel's card and even going as far as to steal the title of this very article away from the tree-chomping Pokémon. This is a comedic recreation of the photobomb mechanic in Pokémon GO. For those that don't play, Niantic has created a form of encounter where a Pokémon will photobomb pictures that Trainers take of their buddies. Smeargle, like he does in this Bibarel card, peeks into the photo and then appears on the map. This is the only way to encounter Smeargle in the game. While Smeargle is the species most known for photobombing, the game also features the chosen Community Day species doing this during event hours. This feature is also often used during events, such as the current Alola to Alola event. If you haven't already done so, open the game and take a picture of one of your Pokémon. You will see either Litten, Rowlet, or Popplio photobomb you.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.