Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Zapdos

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have yet another of the Legendary Birds of Kanto.

Yesterday, we covered Articuno. Today, we've got the Team Instinct Mascot, the Electric/Flying-type Legendary Zapdos. I love Yuya Oka's take on Zapdos, with that bright blue glowing lightning coming in sparks off of its wings and talons. Now, I'm not sure about this, but I believe that, like most special sets, every rare will be holographic. If that is true, the bright blue and dark purple background here is going to be a real stunner. Relatively new to the TCG, Oka's first Pokémon gigs came in last year's smash hit set, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. So far, Oka has drawn only commons, uncommons, rares, and promo cards. It'll be very interesting to see this new artist try out a V, VMAX, VSTAR, or Alternate Art. I think an Alternate Art would be a really good fit, considering the dynamic posted of Zapdos in this card.

With Articuno and Zapdos revealed, who do you think is up next? Uno… dos… Moltres, the mascot of Team Valor!

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.