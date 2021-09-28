Pokémon TCG Product Opening & Review: Zacian V-UNION Box

The Pokémon TCG has released three new products featuring a brand new card type: the Pokémon V-UNION. Pokémon V-UNIONs are made up of four cards that come together to make a single piece of artwork like a more complicated version of the Legend cards from HeartGold SoulSilver. When put together, the cards function as a single, playable card. This new mechanic was launched in three boxes: the Mewtwo V-UNION Special Collection, the Greninja V-UNION Special Collection, and the Zacian V-UNION Special Collection. In this second of three openings, let's unbox the Zacian Special Collection.

The Pokémon TCG Promo

First, my overall reaction to V-UNIONS as a card type from the first box I opened (the Mewtwo Special Collection) contains info on this style of card:

The V-UNIONs are Black Star Promos and also come with a fifth card: a Professor Juniper card that is the same for each box. The first thing I noticed was the texture of the card. I was expecting these to lack texture and be more similar to Pokémon V, but there is a noticeable grainy texture not on the artwork but on the grainy, black border. The cards are certainly strange to look at when not put together, which is more of a collector issue than a player issue. As a collector, I suggest putting these in a binder with the rest of your Black Star Promos for the full effect. Personally, I have a nine-pocket binder and my idea is to put the cards in the first, second, fourth, and fifth slot, filling up the rest of the page with an energy card corresponding to the V-UNION's typing.

The Zacian artwork is right up there with the Mewtwo, just a hair behind it, making it the second-best-looking V-UNION. I love the sleek design of Zacian and the vibrant coloring that looks almost as if it's glowing. Zacian fills up most of the four cards here, making for a badass image.

The Pokémon TCG Packs

Sword & Shield base

Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies

This is the same as the other two boxes. I'm a fan of this pack selection and while I've said in the other two reviews how I wished for more variety (say, a Sun & Moon era pack), I truly can't complain. Wait until you get a load of my pulls.

The Pulls

This was three out of three boxes that had only one hit, but wow — what a hit it was. It was the latest hit, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, that gave me the victory in the form of a Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art. I was stunned to pull this beautiful card from a four-pack box like this when really all you can hope for is… well, nothing really, because the point is the promo card. There are no guaranteed pull rates on these things, so I couldn't be happier to pull such an amazing hit.

Overall

Zacian is calling! Go out and get this latest Pokémon TCG box.