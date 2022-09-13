Pokémon TCG Pull Rate Quest: Lost Origin Booster Box Opening #7

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. It's going to be interesting to see how the latest set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, is seen because it is the second main series set in a row that has a special Trainer Gallery subset consisting of Character Cards, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot along with the new card type Radiant Pokémon. This increases the number of pulls that one can expect to get in a Sword & Shield – Lost Origin opening. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here with Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open another booster box of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

I purchased this Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin booster box from Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, NY. Here's the spread of the box:

Holo Rare: 7

Pokémon-V: 4

Pokémon VMAX: 1

Pokémon VSTAR: 1

Radiant Pokémon: 1

Full Art V: 1

Alternate Art V: 0

Full Art Trainer (Main Set): 0

Rainbow Rare: 0

Gold VSTAR: 1

Gold Trainer or Special Energy: 0

Trainer Gallery Hits: 4 Character Rare: 3 Character Super Rare: 0 Full Art TG Trainer: 1 Black & Gold VMAX: 1



This is another solid box that follows the trend we've been seeing. As far as hits, we have a Full Art and a Secret Rare, and the Secret Rare is the very solid Hisuian VSTAR Gold pull, which made me happy. The ideal box would've had one more Full Art, but since neither a Full Art nor a Secret Rare is guaranteed, this isn't a pull spread that you can really complain about.

Note that there is just one VMAX in the set, Kyurem VMAX, which we pulled here. By virtue of it being the solitary VMAX in the set, it's quite hard to pull.

When it comes to Trainer Gallery pulls, four is on the low side, but we did have a high-quality spread. Pulling the Charizard Character Rare is a win, and we did get that extra Full Art Trainer from the subset.