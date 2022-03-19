Pokémon TCG Reveals Astral Radiance Prerelease Promos

This is early for such a drop, but here we go. The prerelease promo cards for the next Pokémon TCG set have been revealed. Let's get into the details.

Above, you can see the prerelease promos for Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. This upcoming Pokémon TCG set will be released on May 27th, 2022 with prerelease weekend taking place on May 13th, 2022 which is just under two months from now. These prerelease events hinge around Build & Battle boxes which contain four packs of the new set (in this case, the Origin Forme Palkia & Dialga-themed Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance), a deck-building kit of cards packed with entries and more, and one of four prerelease promo cards.

These prerelease promo cards are holographic and contain the Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance set symbol stamped in the corner of the artbox. They are all SWSH Black Star Promos, and we can confirm the following numbers and featured Pokémon coming to these Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance Build & Battle Boxes on May 13th:

SWSH205: Hisuian Basculegion

SWSH206: Wyrdeer

SWSH207: Hisuian Samurott

SWSH208: Magnezone

This upcoming Pokémon TCG is largely based on the Japanese sets Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler. It focuses on the Hisui region introduced in the open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Hisui is the ancient version of Sinnoh and Pokémon evolve differently there. It is expected that the main hits of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance will be Hisuian Typhlosion VSTAR, Hisuian Decidueye VSTAR, Hisuian Samurott VSTAR, Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, and Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR. The set will be the first time that many Hisuian forms appear in the Pokémon TCG including the five species I listed above along with Wydeer, Hisuian Basculegion, Kleavor, and more Pokémon and trainers introduced in Legends: Arceus.