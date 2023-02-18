Pokémon TCG Reveals New Art For Cyclizar Ex Box The Pokémon TCG has revealed new artwork for the upcoming Cyclizar ex Box as well as a bonus card featuring Rotom that will be featured.

We have updated product information to share from The Pokémon Company International regarding a new Pokémon TCG release. The Scarlet & Violet era is coming, and V Boxes are out, with ex Boxes in. The first-ever ex Box will be the Mimikyu ex Box in March 2023, followed by the Cyclizar ex Box in May 2023. The previously announced Cyclizar ex Box will feature a Cyclizar ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Cyclizar ex, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99. We can now reveal the box art for the Cyclizar ex Box along with the bonus holographic card featured along with Cyclizar ex. It's a holographic Rotom.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the first and second quarters of 2023:

Mimikyu ex Box (available March 3, 2023): Includes four booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Mimikyu ex, and one foil promo card featuring Greavard. It will retail for $19.99.

2022 World Championship Decks (available March 3, 2023): Each of these products will include a 60-card World Championships deck and items from the 2022 World Championships, including a booklet, pin, coin, deck box, playmat, and poster. The four available decks include the ADP Deck, Shape of Mew Deck, Cheryl Again Deck, and Ice Rider Palkia Deck, which are based on the decks of the Championship winners. They are $14.99 each.

Crown Zenith Tins (available March 17, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs and one full-art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, or Galarian Moltres

Klara Premium Tournament Collection (available March 24, 2023): Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99.

Cyrus Premium Tournament Collection (available March 24, 2023): Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99.

Scarlet & Violet base set drop (available March 31, 2023): The first set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.

Crown Zenith Pin Collection—Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon (available April 14, 2023): Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin

Crown Zenith Premium Playmat Collection—Morpeko V-UNION (available April 14, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat, and one oversize card

Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves

Ampharos ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes an Ampharos SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Lucario ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Lucario SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Origin Forme Palkia League Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes three Origin Forme Palkia V, two Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, one Radiant Freninja, a 6o-card deck, rule booklet, damage counter dice, condition markers, acrylic VSTAR marker, and code card. It will retail for $29.99.