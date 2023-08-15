Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradigm Shift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Reveals New Paradox Pokémon Ex Mechanic

Pokémon TCG reveals the new Ancient and Future Paradox Pokémon mechanic, which will begin to appear in Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift.

The Pokémon TCG revealed a new game mechanic at the 2023 Pokémon World Championship event. Let's take a look at the images being posted to social media and blogs so we can see how this will impact collectors in the upcoming Scarlet & Violet-era sets.

First up, I'll leave gameplay commentary to the blogs that focus on the competitive angle. Here, I focus on collecting, artwork, and love of Pokémon in general. This new mechanic will designate certain Paradox Pokémon as Ancient for Future. For example, Scream Tail is, of course, an ancient relative of Jigglypuff. Hence: Ancient. Iron Bundle is a future relative of Delibird, so: Future. Note that the body of the card also has a design that further visually designates this new mechanic.

This mechanic will debut in Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, our November 2023 set. Japanese fans will see it first in their Paradigm Trigger set. Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift is thought to be a combination of Japan's Paradigm Trigger, Raging Surf, and September 2023 ex Starter Sets. We can see above with the Iron Moth card and Illustration Rare that this mechanic will also appear on Illustration Rares.

Here is how it will look on Pokémon ex cards:

Here, we have Roaring Moon ex and Iron Valiant ex. We can see the Ancient and Future mechanics on these cards, respectively. It appears as if the visual flair that this mechanic brings to cards will actually let the sparkly holofoil pattern of Pokémon ex cards show through even more, which can be seen on the Iron Valiant card. This was one of the biggest Pokémon TCG announcements at the 2023 World Championship events. It was also announced that the 2024 event would take place in Honolulu, Hawaii.

