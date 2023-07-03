Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Charizard Full Art

Not only can you get a Charizard Special Illustration Rare in packs of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Card 151, you can also pull a Full Art Charizard.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at the Full Art Charizard ex from this set.

This is a standard Full Art ex so it's not going to go for a very large amount of money in the secondary market, but I remain a huge fan of these. I do love how we get the Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare ex of Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard that come together to tell a story, but there's something so fun and classic about this style of Full Art. Subtle details like the color of the line art used can also help define an era over time. For example, the Black & White and XY era Full Arts had gold line art; Sun & Moon Full Arts used blue line art for standard species and red for Ultra Beasts; Sword & Shield used a sleek silver; and now, Scarlet & Violet uses green.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG on Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!