Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Fossils Pokémon TCG reveals more cards from the Kanto-focused Pokémon Card 151 set coming to Japan, with today's selection featuring Fossils.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at some of the cards featuring Fossil Pokémon from this set.

The quality of the Omanyte and Omastar card previews here is quite low, but there are still a few things we can glean from today's sneak peek:

It appears that most of these lines of Pokémon will see the same artist draw the entire evolutionary line. Both artist credits for Omanyte/Omastar and Kabuto/Kabutops draw the full evolutionary family.

Both Omastar and Kabutops will be holographic.

Souchirou Gunjima illustrates the Kabuto and Kabutops. Gunjima notably drew the Illustration Rare sequence of Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval ex, which will feature in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

illustrates the Kabuto and Kabutops. Gunjima notably drew the Illustration Rare sequence of Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval ex, which will feature in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Akira Komayama seems to be the artist behind the Omanyte and Omastar, but we had to zoom in very close to this low-res preview to confirm that. A recent major Komayama hit is the Miriam Special Illustration Rare which is the top hit of Scarlet & Violet.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet-era cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.