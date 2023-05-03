Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Kanto Evolutions Artists kantaro, GIDORA, and Yuu Nishida take on the middle evolutions of the Kanto Starters in Pokémon TCG's upcoming Pokémon Card 151.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from this set.

Ivysaur is drawn basking in dazzling rays of sun by artist Yuu Nishida. Artist GIDORA illustrates a moody Charmeleon looking over its shoulder like a badass as it stands in the middle of a ring of fire. My personal favorite of the three is kantaro's Wartortle. The coloring on this one is out of this world, with the sky lit with dazzling warm red and orange and bordered by cool purple clouds. It is reflected in the bright blue water below, which laps at warm, wet sand that is even more of a mirror to the sunset above. A perfect card, and to me the prettiest of the entire set so far.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet-era cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.