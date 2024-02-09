Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, Scarlet & Violet, shiny pokemon

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates Tins Early Opening

The Pokémon TCG has released the new special expansion Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates featuring Shiny Pokémon. Let's open some up.

Article Summary New Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates TCG expansion features Shiny Pokémon.

Early opening reveals Spanish cards found in English product sets.

Scarlet & Violet-Paldean Fates offers promos and various booster packs.

Complete list of Paldean Fates releases for Q1 2024 detailed. Stay updated!

The Pokémon Company International was kind enough to supply us with new Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates products so we can give you an early peek of this latest special set. These products include a Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box, Tech Sticker Collection, Booster Bundle, Shiny Iron Treads ex Tin, and Mini-Tin. In this installment of our three-part early opening, we'll be opening two different tins.

2 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs

1 sticker sheet

A Pokémon art card showing the art from this Mini Tin—you can collect and combine all 5!

This is one of the most bizarre things that has happened to me in a Pokémon TCG opening. The cards were in Spanish! The rest of the products sent were in English, and I personally don't believe this is a concern for customers. This was probably sent to product reviewers and media in error. However, just keep an eye out when ripping packs.

Hit Count:

Pokémon ex:

Full Art Trainer Supporter: 1

Baby Shiny: 0

Shiny Pokémon ex: 0

Shiny Illustration Rare: 0

Shiny Special Illustration Rare: 0

Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter: 0

Hyper Rare Gold Secret Rares: 0

1 foil promo card featuring Shiny Great Tusk ex

5 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live.

Five packs is a good amount when it comes to a product with a promo card. The cards in the mini tin aren't actually Black Star Promos, but this one is, making it an essential product for completionist collectors.

Hit Count:

Pokémon ex: 1

Full Art Trainer Supporter: 0

Baby Shiny: 1

Shiny Pokémon ex: 1

Shiny Illustration Rare: 0

Shiny Special Illustration Rare: 0

Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter: 0

Hyper Rare Gold Secret Rares: 0

With just five packs, two Shinies ain't bad at all!

Here is the slate of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates releases for the first quarter of 2024:

Pawmot Enhanced Two-Pack Blister (available January 5, 2024): Includes two booster packs and a reprint of Pawmot from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with galaxy foil as the holographic pattern.

Includes two booster packs and a reprint of Pawmot from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with galaxy foil as the holographic pattern. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (available January 26, 2024): I ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories.

ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.

Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo.

Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available February 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.

Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!