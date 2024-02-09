Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, Scarlet & Violet, shiny pokemon
Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates Tins Early Opening
The Pokémon TCG has released the new special expansion Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates featuring Shiny Pokémon. Let's open some up.
Article Summary
- New Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates TCG expansion features Shiny Pokémon.
- Early opening reveals Spanish cards found in English product sets.
- Scarlet & Violet-Paldean Fates offers promos and various booster packs.
- Complete list of Paldean Fates releases for Q1 2024 detailed. Stay updated!
The Pokémon Company International was kind enough to supply us with new Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates products so we can give you an early peek of this latest special set. These products include a Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box, Tech Sticker Collection, Booster Bundle, Shiny Iron Treads ex Tin, and Mini-Tin. In this installment of our three-part early opening, we'll be opening two different tins.
Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates Mini Tins
- 2 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs
- 1 sticker sheet
- A Pokémon art card showing the art from this Mini Tin—you can collect and combine all 5!
This is one of the most bizarre things that has happened to me in a Pokémon TCG opening. The cards were in Spanish! The rest of the products sent were in English, and I personally don't believe this is a concern for customers. This was probably sent to product reviewers and media in error. However, just keep an eye out when ripping packs.
Hit Count:
- Pokémon ex:
- Full Art Trainer Supporter: 1
- Baby Shiny: 0
- Shiny Pokémon ex: 0
- Shiny Illustration Rare: 0
- Shiny Special Illustration Rare: 0
- Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter: 0
- Hyper Rare Gold Secret Rares: 0
Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates Shiny Great Tusk ex Tin
- 1 foil promo card featuring Shiny Great Tusk ex
- 5 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs
- A code card for Pokémon TCG Live.
Five packs is a good amount when it comes to a product with a promo card. The cards in the mini tin aren't actually Black Star Promos, but this one is, making it an essential product for completionist collectors.
Hit Count:
- Pokémon ex: 1
- Full Art Trainer Supporter: 0
- Baby Shiny: 1
- Shiny Pokémon ex: 1
- Shiny Illustration Rare: 0
- Shiny Special Illustration Rare: 0
- Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter: 0
- Hyper Rare Gold Secret Rares: 0
With just five packs, two Shinies ain't bad at all!
Here is the slate of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates releases for the first quarter of 2024:
- Pawmot Enhanced Two-Pack Blister (available January 5, 2024): Includes two booster packs and a reprint of Pawmot from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with galaxy foil as the holographic pattern.
- Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (available January 26, 2024): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories.
- Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.
- Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo.
- Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.
- Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available February 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.
- Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.
