Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box Opening

Our Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box opening shows the promo card and packs from this new product.

Article Summary Explore Pokémon TCG's new set: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, featuring Paradox card type.

Unboxing Elite Trainer Box from Scarlet & Violet set including Iron Valiant & Roaring Moon versions.

Elite Trainer Box offers holo rares, Pokémon ex, Tera Pokémon ex, Illustration Rare, and more!

Get the most valuable card Mela Special Illustration Rare in an exceptional Elite Trainer Box.

Pokémon TCG has released its third set of the current Paldea-themed era: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift. This set continues to use the Pokémon ex mechanic of this era while introducing a new mechanic as well. The new mechanic is the Paradox card type, which comes in both Ancient and Future varieties, available both as Pokémon and Trainer cards. The aesthetic of these cards is cohesive, impacting not only the standard cards but also the Full Art and reverse holo versions. The Secret Rare section of Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift includes Full Arts, Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, and Gold Hyper Rares. The Pokémon Company International was kind enough to supply us with new Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift products so we can give you an analysis of this set. These products include a Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift box bundle, a Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box, and a Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift Build & Battle box. In this installment of our three-part early opening, we'll be opening the Elite Trainer Box.

There are two versions of the Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box. The one I received features Iron Valiant, a Paradox Pokémon that is a future relative of Gardevoir and Gallade. There is another version featuring Roaring Moon, a Paradox Pokémon that is a future relative of Mega Salamence. The Roaring Moon version of the ETB has a Scream Tail Illustration Rare as the promo card, while the Iron Valiant version I received features Iron Bundle Illustration Rare as the promo.

Let's see what I got.

My hits included:

Holo rares: 7

Pokémon ex: 1

Tera Pokémon ex: 1

Full Art Pokémon: 0

Full Art Trainer: 0

Illustration Rare: 1

Special Illustration Rare: 1

Hyper Rare Gold: 0

This is a pretty exceptional Elite Trainer Box. Generally, hoping for one or two cards above a holo is the best you can hope for with such a limited number of packs. The way I think of Scarlet & Violet-era Elite Trainer Boxes, you're buying for the promo card and the chance at something cool from one of the packs: no guarantee.

Well, this box delivered on multiple fronts, including the Mela Special Illustration Rare, which is currently clocking in at the most valuable card in the set. Let's take a closer look at the exquisite foil and texture of this Special Illustration Rare.

Overall, Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift should be experienced with a booster box if you want a full, marathon-style experience with the set. However, an Elite Trainer Box is the perfect way to roll the dice on a budget because, worst-case scenario, you'll still get a fantastic promo card. Best case scenario, you'll strike gold.

You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

