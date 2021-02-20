Pokémon TCG Shining Fates Product Review: Pikachu V Box

Shining Fates is setting the Pokémon TCG fandom on fire. This highly anticipated set is the sequel to the smash hit Hidden Fates, and features a standard set of 72 cards and a subset of over 100 Shiny Pokémon. The product line features an Elite Trainer Box, tins, boxes — pretty much the same treatment that Hidden Fates got. Shining Fates products are now on shelves and the Pokémon Company International was nice enough to send me some of this set's products in exchange for fair reviews. Let's dive in and see if this set is worth the hype. Now, we're tackling the Pikachu V Collection Box.

The Pokémon TCG Promo

I'm partial to Pikachu cards, and it seems like I'm not alone in the way the value of the Pikachu V Full Art and Pikachu VMAX cards from Vivid Voltage keep rising. Now, the Shining Fates Pikachu V Collection box, of course, comes with a Pikachu V promo. It looks similar in some ways to the Pikachu V promo card from the V Powers Tin, but the colors are much more vibrant and Pikachu looks ready to zap some Team Rocket behind here. Not only is the promo nice, but the way that these are packaged in these boxes has improved tremendously. In the past, promo cards would be held in by a lip in the plastic casing, which would often crease the card and necessitate you to slide the card out uncomfortably. Now, there is a totally separate piece holding the promo in that you can pop out. Then, just gently turn the plastic cover and the promo will fall directly into your hand. This new way of showcasing the promo card is a major plus when it comes to these collections.

The Pokémon TCG Packs

As far as the number of packs you get, it's on the lower end. The Elite Trainer Box has ten, the tins have six, the Mad Party Pin boxes have three, and the Pikachu V Collection box has four. For $19.99, you get those four-packs, the promo, and an oversized version of the promo which is quite the deal considering how much people are trying to resell these packs for.

Shining Fates is a stellar set in general with amazing potential for pulls. As I wrote in my review for the Elite Trainer Box, this is a perfect set for dedicated collectors and casual fans alike because of the potential in these packs. In place of the reverse holo, you have a chance at pulling one of the 122 Shiny Vault cards which feature Shiny Pokémon or even one of the three Amazing Rare cards available in this set before you even get to the rare in the pack. Through all of the products that I opened, there were multiple times I would pull two full arts in a row because of this format. Like Hidden Fates before it, that makes this quite the special set.

Overall

The Pikachu V Collection box is a great value for Pokémon TCG collectors because of the quality of Shining Fates as a set in general as well as the packaging and the terrific promo.