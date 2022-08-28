Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Pack Art & ETB Images Revealed

The pack art, Elite Trainer Box art, and product information have been released for the final Pokémon TCG set of the year: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. This set, adapting Japan's Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, will focus on Alolan Vulpix and Lugia. Releasing November 11th, 2022, this will be the final main series Sword & Shield era set before 2023 begins with a special set celebrating the SwSh era and then, soon after, launching Scarlet & Violet base set.

The booster pack art will feature Alolan Vulpix, Lugia, Regidrago, and Regieleki as the set mascots. The product info reveals that the first three will appear as Pokémon VSTAR while Regieleki will appear as a Pokémon VMAX. It will be the only VMAX in this set, meaning that the last chance for us to get Hatterene VMAX (the only Gigantamax form we have yet to see in the TCG) is in Japan's VSTAR Universe and the special set that will adapt it in English.

This product description is now live over at the official Pokémon website:

An ominous rumble echoes in the distance, and Lugia VSTAR emerges from the ocean's dark depths to answer its call! Explore uncharted territory with adventurous expedition companions including Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, Serperior VSTAR, Unown VSTAR, and Mawile VSTAR. Meanwhile, a legendary battle awaits as Regieleki VMAX and Regidrago VSTAR awaken from slumber. Discover powerful partnerships in the Trainer Gallery, and set a course for adventure with the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Silver Tempest expansion! Over 190 cards 3 brand-new Radiant Pokémon 6 awesome Pokémon VSTAR 15 powerful Pokémon V and 1 enormous Pokémon VMAX 30 cards with special art in the Trainer Gallery subset More than 15 Trainer cards

We can also glean other information about this set simply by seeing what Character Rares, Character Super Rares, and other cards are in Lost Origin. For example, we can now by process of elimination confirm that Silver Tempest will include the Black & Gold Rayquaza VMAX and Black & Gold Duraludon VMAX in the Trainer Gallery subset.