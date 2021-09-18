Pokémon TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Mesprit Cards

In honor of the current Shiny release and raid feature of the Lake Trio in Pokémon GO, let's take a look at some of the best Mesprit cards from the history of the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern cards. We'd love to hear from you as well, so chime in with your top Mesprit picks in the comments below and stay tuned for pieces covering the top Uxie cards that will roll out during this event. Don't forget to check out my piece on the best Azelf cards, which is now live right here.

Diamond & Pearl – Mysterious Treasures Mesprit: If you checked out the Azelf piece, you'll recognize this style of artwork from the Diamond & Pearl – Mysterious Treasures Azelf card, also illustrated by Ryo Ueda . Ueda contributed cards for each member of the Lake Trio to the set, as they were the set mascots along with Magmortar, Garchomp, and Toxicroak. Ueda's style is unique for its lush pastel colors and soft rendering. Mesprit's pink elements are complemented by the orange creamsicle background, which sparkles beautifully with galaxy holofoil.

Diamond & Pearl – Legends Awakened Mesprit Lv.X: Just like Azelf only has that one Ultra Rare, that, too, is true for Mesprit. Shizurow contributed this Mesprit Lv.X to Legends Awakened, which shows Mesprit looking quite intense as it glides out of the cards holographic border.

Just like Azelf only has that one Ultra Rare, that, too, is true for Mesprit. contributed this Mesprit Lv.X to Legends Awakened, which shows Mesprit looking quite intense as it glides out of the cards holographic border. Sun & Moon – Unified Minds Mesprit: This is my favorite Mesprit artwork ever printed, but I have to say… the Pokémon TCG did this Legendary Pokémon beyond dirty with this one. This Mesprit is an uncommon! It's not even a rare! I remember the first time that I cracked a pack of Sun & Moon – Unified Minds and pulled a Mesprit in the middle of the pack. I thought I was dealing with an error pack, but instead I was just dealing with a Legendary dose of disrespect. Sekio's stunningly gorgeous artwork makes up for this mistreatment but, as a huge Lake Trio fans, I won't rest until the Pokémon TCG rectifies this grave error with a trio of Ultra Rares, Full Arts, and Alternate Arts for Mespirt, Azelf, and Uxie.