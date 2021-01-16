Pokémon TCG Test Print Blastoise Auctions For A Whopping $360k

According to the collectible grading website CGC Trading Cards, a one-of-a-kind test print copy of the Pokémon Trading Card Game's Base Set has set a major milestone for the TCG community and sold for $360,000, the highest amount that any English-language Pokémon TCG card has ever sold for. This amount does not officially break any records for Pokémon cards overall, as it ties with the former record-breaker (A sealed box of Base Set), but it does prove that the market is booming for these cards.

We covered this auction as it was occurring at Texas-based auction house Heritage Auctions with the full knowledge that this particular item was something very special. The card is quite exceptionally rare because while four cards were printed with this card's front face, three of them have backs from Wizards of the Coast's most successful trading card game, Magic: The Gathering. However, this card's rear face is blank, meaning this card is truly one-of-a-kind.

The original record of $360,000 USD was set in November of last year by Heritage Auctions as well. A first-edition, sealed box of Base Set from the Pokémon Trading Card Game sold at that price. However, this price was exceeded by another first edition, sealed Base Set box for an amazing $408,000 USD. Just imagine, though: if a single Pokémon card can sell for nine-tenths of the price of a sealed, first-edition booster box, what does that say about the value of the game at large?

If you are interested in looking at Heritage Auctions' newest listing for the Pokémon franchise as a whole, tomorrow, January 17th at 12:50 PM Central Time, they are finalizing the auction for high-grade copies of Pokémon Fire Red and Leaf Green versions. Check those out! Plus, let us know in the comments about your thoughts on this amazing auction result!