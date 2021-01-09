Pokémon TCG 8.5-Graded "Galaxy Star" Blastoise Card On Auction

Every tabletop game needs a test print in order to receive final print approval by the company producing it. Card games are no exception. It can be argued that games like Magic: The Gathering or the Pokémon Trading Card Game needs this sort of thing more than something like a board game or wargame due to the amount of text on their game components. Of course, it's not every day that players and collectors can get ahold of test prints of cards. Therefore, it's huge to report that one of the original English test print cards from the Base Set for the Pokémon Trading Card Game – a Blastoise with an original "Galaxy Star" holofoil pattern – is being auctioned by Heritage Auctions. This beautiful piece of game history is graded at an 8.5 and will be available for bidding until January 14th, at 2:20 PM Eastern Time or 1:20 PM Central time.

If you take a quick glance at the card image above, you'll likely notice that this Blastoise card has a much different font than traditional Base Set Pokémon TCG cards. The font in question is typically seen in many other branches of the Pokémon franchise, but – as history shows – this font was scrapped soon after this card was presented in favor of the fonts we see on cards from Base Set as it was released. That in itself makes this card, one of two of its kind, novel beyond compare. As for the back face of the card, well… It's blank!

If you are interested in this exceedingly rare presentation card, you have approximately nine days from the time of this article's writing to bid on it. The auction at Heritage Auctions will end at 1:20 PM Central Time on January 14th. Go forth, and capture it!