Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Beedrill Alt Art

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at some Full Arts from the Secret Rare section of Space Juggler. (Note that in Japan, Full Arts are considered Secret Rares while the English-language sets count them as part of the numbered set.)

Well, look at that Alternate Art. Beedrill is a Pokémon that we usually see posed in an incredibly intimidating way, likely even striking out one of its stingers at the collector looking at the card. This time, the Alternate Art didn't go the full way to subvert the horror of Beedrill like it did with the adorable sleepy Tyranitar Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Battle Styles. Instead, it lulls the reader into a false sense of security with a gorgeous, picturesque field bursting with red flowers. A swarm of Beedrill is descending, likely doing what bees do! But then? Imagine yourself there. Imagine the Beedrill see you amongst the flowers. Yikes!

We also get a Full Art Beedril V in Space Juggler, which is a bit basic in the background though not bad. I just picture how cool this would've been with a bright green background with a honeycomb shape effect behind it.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.