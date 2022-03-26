Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Beedrill V

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at a Kanto favorite that features on one of the set's Ultra Rares.

It's Beedrill! These two sets focus largely on the Hisui region that was introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, so many of the Vs that we're seeing include species related to the game. However, I'm thrilled to see this Generation One Bug-type (in the TCG, Leaf-type) get its time to shine on its first Ultra Rare card since the XY era, which saw the release of a Beedrill EX and a Mega Beedrill EX as a pair of Black Star Promos. We didn't get a GX for this stinging bad boy during the Sun & Moon era, and now, at the tail end of the Sword & Shield block, Beedrill buzzes in just in time to get this rather action-packed card. This is one I'm certainly going to be excited to pull in packs!

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.