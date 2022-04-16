Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Gold VSTARs

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at some Gold VSTARs from the Secret Rare section of Time Gazer.

The pattern is clear. Starting with Star Birth, Japanese Pokémon TCG sets have one Gold Secret Rare VSTAR per set. Arceus VSTAR was the gold feature of Star Birth. Hisuian Samurott VSTAR was the gold feature of Battle Region. Now, Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR are the gold features of Time Gazer and Space Juggler respectively. Like the Rainbow Rare versions, these cards use the same base line artwork as the standard VMAX. So now, there will be three versions of each set mascot to collect: VSTAR, Rainbow Rare VSTAR, and Gold VSTAR. That, of course, doesn't count the V, Full Art V, and Alt Art V. Now, note that the English-language sets combine multiple Japanese sets into one expansion, so it's likely we will get three Gold VSTARS including Hisuian Samurott, Origin Forme Dialga, and Origin Forme Palkia all in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance next month.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.