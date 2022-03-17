Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Holo Trainers

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at two of the set's holographic Trainer cards.

It's fairly uncommon that non-Full Art Trainer Supporters get the holographic treatment. It's happened with Professor's Research, Boss's Orders, Marnie, and Professor Juniper recently, and now we have two new ones coming in Time Gazer and Space Juggler, both of which are likely to appear in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. The cards include Irida and Adaman, who are rivals in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Irida is the leader of the Pearl Clan and Adaman is the leader of the Diamond Clan. The presence of these two cards in the set are indicators that we will be receiving these Trainers as Full Art Trainer Supporters as well. This continues these dual sets' focus on Legends: Arceus and the ancient Hisui region that is introduced, which also ties into the use of Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga as the set mascots.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.