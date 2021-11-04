Pokémon TCG To Release Leafeon & Glaceon VSTAR Special Collections

Following up on the announcement of the February 2022 set Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, Pokémon TCG has announced two new Eevee-themed products. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars will notably introduce a new mechanic with the Pokémon-VSTAR, which will debut with cards featuring Charizard, Arceus, Whimsicott, and Shaymin. Alongside of this release, we will be getting two additional VSTARs with these Eeveelution products: the Leafeon VSTAR Special Collection and the Glaceon VSTSAR Special Collection.

Here's what the Pokémon TCG had to say about these products:

…Trainers can find Pokémon VSTAR in the Pokémon TCG: Leafeon VSTAR Special Collection and Pokémon TCG: Glaceon VSTAR Special Collection when they become available in the first quarter of 2022. Each of these VSTAR Special Collections includes a promo card featuring Leafeon V or Glaceon V, an etched promo card and etched oversize card featuring Leafeon VSTAR or Glaceon VSTAR, an acrylic VSTAR marker and five Pokémon TCG booster packs.

We don't yet know the specific release date of these two products, but we do know the shelf date of the set that these boxes will be associated with, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, is February 25th, 2022.

This news comes ahead of the release of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, the expansion directly preceding Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Fusion Strike is set to be the largest expansion that has ever been released. It will see release this weekend, Friday, October 12th. However, ahead of its release, you can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for early openings so that you can preview the set. To start, you can explore the booster box opening and the Elite Trainer Box unboxing that I conducted right here at Bleeding Cool, courtesy of the Pokémon TCG.

Stay tuned for more news about these upcoming releases!