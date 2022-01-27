Pokémon TCG To Release Morpeko V-UNION Collection In April

Many Pokémon TCG collectors have wondered how the English-language branch of the company will handle future V-UNION releases. V-UNIONs work unlike other card types because they are four individual cards making up a single image. When this card type and mechanic was first released, Japan rolled them out in special collections guaranteeing all four cards as promos. The English-language Pokémon TCG followed in their footsteps, releasing the first V-UNION cards the exact same way. However, since then, Japan has released V-UNION cards in actual packs. Two V-UNIONs featuring Morpeko, with one also featuring the popular trainer Marnie with Morpeko, were released in the high-class Japanese set VMAX Climax. Packs including either version of Morpeko V-UNION came with all four pieces. Will the English-language Pokémon TCG follow suit again and include these cards in packs? It appears maybe not! A new product has been announced for April called the Morpeko V-UNION Special Collection. Let's take a look.

Notably, this V-UNION collection includes the standard Morpeko V-UNION from Japan's VMAX Climax as an English-language Black Star Promo. There is no word on when the Character Super Rare version of this card with Marnie will be released in English.

Here is all of the product information we can currently confirm about the Pokémon TCG Morpeko V-UNION Special Collection:

Release date: April 8th

April 8th Retail price: $29.99

$29.99 Includes: 4 foil promo cards making up Morpeko V-UNION 1 oversized card depicting Morpeko V-UNION as a single image 1 Professor Burnett Trainer card, thought to be the same one given in previous V-UNION Special Collection releases 4 Pokémon TCG booster packs A code card for the Pokémon TCGO Live



The booster packs are shown to include the upcoming set Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which is set to come out in February 2022. I'm interested to see if we'll soon get another similar product with the CSR version of this card. It would also be interesting if these appeared in packs, but only if the Pokémon TCG can deliver all four pieces at once as in Japan's packs. If we're going to get random pieces like an ear here and a belly there, that's going to be regrettable!