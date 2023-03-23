Pokémon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic Preview: Base Set Venusaur Mitsuhiro Arita's Base Set Venusaur will get reprinted with a new golden holofoil pattern in the upcoming Pokémon TCG: Classic product.

Pokémon TCG will reprint cards from Base Set once again later this year with a new product called Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic. This is not a main series expansion or a special set but rather a two-player game board that includes card placement zones for gameplay as well as three decks. These decks will be themed around Base Set Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. These cards aren't tournament-legal and are made for gameplay within this product. Pokémon TCG Classic will release in October 2023 in Japan and in late 2023 in the United States. The cards feature numbering exclusive to this product as well as a unique holofoil pattern that appears to feature silvery and gold borders. In addition to the reprints, we also get new Pokémon ex, including three Johto Legendary Pokémon: Ho-Oh, Lugia, and Suicune. The Japanese promotion of this product is showing us more cards and more details on the foiling, so we will use these images for our previews of this upcoming product. Today, we take a look at a Base Set reprint from Pokémon TCG Classic.

One of the original Wizards of the Coast Base Set cards getting reprinted is the Venusaur illustrated by Mitsuhiro Arita. Though not to the extent of the Arita Charizard, which has become known as the most popular trading card of all time across all hobbies, the Base Set Venusaur is an all-time classic. This card, like the Charizard, receives a new holographic pattern in Pokémon TCG: Classic, which features golden borders and a starry pattern that looks halfway between the original Wizards of the Coast glinting stars pattern and the long-running galaxy foil pattern.

