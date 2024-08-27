Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Astral Radiance, machamp, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance in August 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Hisui-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance in August 2024.

Article Summary Observing Pokémon TCG Astral Radiance August 2024 market trends and top-valued cards.

Machamp V Alternate Art tops the list at $127, but sees a significant $50 drop.

Trainer Gallery highlights Starmie V and Garchomp V with notable value declines.

Shift in market values suggests a temporary boom in Sword & Shield Alt Art cards.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in August 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $127.08 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $40.22 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $33.61 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $29.57 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $25.52 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $18.01 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Rainbow Rare Rare 210/189: $15.32 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $14.83 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $14.79 Temple of Sinnoh Gold Secret Rare 214/189: $11.87

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $47.26 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $26.19 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $7.06 Galarian Articuno V Character Super Rare TG16/TG30: $6.53 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $5.92

We have a huge drop. After surging along with many other Sword & Shield-era Alternate Arts, Machamp V Alternate Art has fallen $50 since our last Value Watch for this set two months ago. That is over a third of its market value gone since June. Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art is also way down, losing $17. In the Trainer Gallery, Starmie V Character Super Rare and Garchomp V Character Super Rare both lost $18 in value. It looks like this spring's boom in Sword & Shield Alt Art value could've been a result of collectors fearing they missed their chance at certain cards now that products from these sets are becoming rarer, but that increase in value does not seem like it's sustainable in the secondary market.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

