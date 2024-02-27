Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In February 2024

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in February 2024.

Battle Styles top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $92.09
  2. Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $53.23
  3. Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $28.30
  4. Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $27.77
  5. Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $12.71
  6. Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $11.68
  7. Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $11.40
  8. Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $11.32
  9. Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $10.97
  10. Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $10.04

The only real notable change in the value of this set in February is a drop in the Level Ball Gold Secret Rare. This card has lost 1/3 of its value in the past month. This Gold Trainer Item was sitting at over $16 and is now at $10.97. Outside of this drop, the cards of Battle Styles are sitting relatively steady.

