Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In February 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Urshifu-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Battle Styles in February 2024.

Tyranitar V Alternate Art tops the set's value list at $92.09 in recent trading.

Level Ball Gold Secret Rare experiences a significant price drop to $10.97.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in February 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $92.09 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $53.23 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $28.30 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $27.77 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $12.71 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $11.68 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $11.40 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $11.32 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $10.97 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $10.04

The only real notable change in the value of this set in February is a drop in the Level Ball Gold Secret Rare. This card has lost 1/3 of its value in the past month. This Gold Trainer Item was sitting at over $16 and is now at $10.97. Outside of this drop, the cards of Battle Styles are sitting relatively steady.

