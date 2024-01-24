Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: battle styles, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, tyranitar
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In January 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Urshifu-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Battle Styles in January 2024.
Article Summary
- January 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch focuses on Sword & Shield – Battle Styles.
- Tyranitar V Alternate Art tops the value chart at $91.28 in the current market.
- Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art value rises as Single Strike version dips.
- No significant market shifts for Battle Styles, with stable values this month.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in January 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $91.28
- Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $58.39
- Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $28.13
- Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $24.25
- Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $16.64
- Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $13.80
- Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $12.39
- Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $12.36
- Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $12.32
- Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $11.12
- Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $9.94
- Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $8.22
- Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $8.19
- Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $8.21
- Victini VMAX Rainbow Rare 165/163: $7.73
Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art and Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art are moving in opposite directions. Rapid gained about $5 while Single fell close to the same amount. There are no major changes to this set this month.
