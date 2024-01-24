Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: battle styles, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, tyranitar

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In January 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Urshifu-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Battle Styles in January 2024.

Article Summary January 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch focuses on Sword & Shield – Battle Styles.

Tyranitar V Alternate Art tops the value chart at $91.28 in the current market.

Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art value rises as Single Strike version dips.

No significant market shifts for Battle Styles, with stable values this month.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in January 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $91.28 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $58.39 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $28.13 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $24.25 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $16.64 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $13.80 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $12.39 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $12.36 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $12.32 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $11.12 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $9.94 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $8.22 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $8.19 Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $8.21 Victini VMAX Rainbow Rare 165/163: $7.73

Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art and Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art are moving in opposite directions. Rapid gained about $5 while Single fell close to the same amount. There are no major changes to this set this month.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!