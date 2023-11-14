Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: battle styles, pokemon, pokemon cards, tyranitar

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in with the Urshifu-themed Sword & Shield - Battle Styles in November 2023.

Article Summary November 2023 sees Tyranitar V Alternate Art dip below $100 in Pokémon TCG.

Overall, Sword & Shield - Battle Styles values are declining this month.

Top valued cards from Battle Styles listed with current market prices.

Now's a promising time for collectors to complete their Battle Styles set.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $92.99 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $53.60 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $33.54 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $23.36 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $17.18 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $15.86 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $13.29 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $13.21 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $12.33 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $11.51 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $10.79 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $9.87 Tyranitar V Full Art 154/163: $8.43 Phoebe Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 161/163: $8.21 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $8.11

A $12 drop has put the biggest chase card of this set, Tyranitar V Alternate Art, under $100 once again. Most of the cards of this set are down this month, with the value of Empoleon V Alternate Art dropping as well. If you are looking to complete this set, now seems to be a pretty solid time to strike.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

