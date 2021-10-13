Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In October 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in October 2021.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $77.06 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $76.76 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $36.25 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $32.50 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $27.31 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $26.31 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $20.96 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $20.89 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $18.82 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $17.65 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $17.34 Shiny Octillery Gold Secret Rare 178/163: $17.21 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $15.87 Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $15.86 Phoebe Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 175/163: $15.19 Korinna's Focus Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 174/163: $13.46 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $13.17 Victini VMAX Rainbow Rare 165/163: $12.81 Rapid Strike Energy Gold Secret Rare 182/163: $11.48 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Full Art 152/163: $11.33

There is a noticeable drop in these cards. Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is currently the most available set of the Pokémon TCG. This has led to even the chase cards dropping. Since our September installment of this series, the two chase cards (the Alternate Art Tyranitart V and Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX) have dropped about $5 each and switched slots. The Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art, which is actually quite a bit low for an Alternate Art VMAX, is up $3 which goes against the overall trend of this set.