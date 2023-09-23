Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In September 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Sword & Shield - Battle Styles in September 2023 series takes a look at the Tyranitar V Alt Art.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in September 2023.

Battle Styles top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $96.88
  2. Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $61.55
  3. Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $35.73
  4. Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $28.43
  5. Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $20.19
  6. Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $17.07
  7. Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $14.33
  8. Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $13.94
  9. Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $13.62
  10. Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $12.09
  11. Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $11.35
  12. Tyranitar V Full Art 154/163: $9.63
  13. Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $9.24
  14. Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $9.20
  15. Phoebe Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 175/163: $7.93

There weren't many notable drops this month in Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, but the overall set's value has dropped due to most of the cards losing just a bit of value. The Tyranitar V Alt Art has also once again fallen under $100.

