Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: black bolt, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Black Bolt in December 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Unova-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Black Bolt in December 2025.

Article Summary Track the current market values of top Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Black Bolt cards in December 2025

Zekrom ex and Victini Black & White Rare cards lead the set but have both dropped over $63 in value

Collector demand remains strong for Black Bolt and White Flare, with sealed products now hard to find

Potential reprints could shake up prices, so expect continued volatility in the Unova-themed set

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Black Bolt, which came out in July 2025, are doing now in December 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Black Bolt, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Zekrom ex Black & White Rare 172/086: $405.83 Victini Black & White Rare 171/086: $404.62 Zekrom ex Special Illustration Rare 166/086: $218.95 Seismitoad Illustration Rare 105/086: $145.44 Kyurem ex Special Illustration Rare 165/086: $69.53 N's Plan Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 170/086: $65.66 Genesect ex Special Illustration Rare 169/086: $49.06 Serperior ex Special Illustration Rare 164/086: $46.01 Haxorus Illustration Rare 147/086: $44.08 Meloetta ex Special Illustration Rare 167/086: $41.46 Krookodile Illustration Rare 137/086: $32.30 Solosis Illustration Rare 118/086: $31.45 Volcarona Illustration Rare 100/086: $29.66 Amoonguss Illustration Rare 096/086: $26.02 Lilligant Illustration Rare 092/086: $24.96

Zekrom ex Black & White Rare and Victini Black & White Rare were observed to hold identical value last month and have experienced almost identical loss, both dropping over $63. It's going to be hard to gauge the future trajectory of this set, considering that sealed products are so difficult to find for both Black Bolt and its sister set, White Flare. Interest in these sets and their entire Unova Dex of Illustration Rares is indeed high… but could a reprint crash it? Will there be a reprint, or will collectors be left to the scalpers? Time will tell, but as of now, expect a volatile market.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!