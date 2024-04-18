Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Darkest Dungeon II

Darkest Dungeon II Announced For PlayStation Release

After already having a successful launch on PC platforms, Red Hook Studios will launch Darkest Dungeon II on PlayStation soon.

Article Summary Red Hook Studios announces Darkest Dungeon II hitting PS4 & PS5 on July 15, 2024.

Release includes base game, The Binding Blade DLC, and Oblivion Bundle.

Refined turn-based combat with a new Token System for added depth.

Explore monstrous environs and manage hero relationships for survival.

Indie game developer and publisher Red Hook Studios confirmed this morning that Darkest Dungeon II will be coming to both the PS4 and PS5. The team confirmed that the game would be coming to both consoles on July 15, 2024, and with it will be the base game along with The Binding Blade DLC and the Oblivion Bundle, essentially giving players everything they need to be up-to-date on the game. We have more info for you below as we now wait the next few months for it to arrive.

Darkest Dungeon II

Darkest Dungeon II is a roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across the decaying landscape on a last gasp quest to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within… Gather your courage and ride out into the chaos of a world undone. Four heroes and a stagecoach are all that stand between darkness and salvation.

Tried and True Turn-based Combat, Improved: The ground-breaking genre-defining combat from Darkest Dungeon returns, but everything from stats to rules has been refined and improved. The all new Token System helps make your decisions impactful while adding even more depth of play.

The ground-breaking genre-defining combat from Darkest Dungeon returns, but everything from stats to rules has been refined and improved. The all new Token System helps make your decisions impactful while adding even more depth of play. Unforgettable Heroes: Uncover and experience the tragic origin stories of each hero. Unlock their full potential via new skills, paths, items, and more.

Uncover and experience the tragic origin stories of each hero. Unlock their full potential via new skills, paths, items, and more. Roguelike Runs, Each With Its Own Emerging Story: Each expedition lasts from 30 minutes to several hours. Even an untimely end will arm you with resources that can be spent to improve your next journey.

The Altar of Hope: Engage with a massive system of upgrades and boons that opens up new strategies for each expedition. Choose what's important to you as you formulate your assaults on the Mountain.

Engage with a massive system of upgrades and boons that opens up new strategies for each expedition. Choose what's important to you as you formulate your assaults on the Mountain. The Affinity System: As travels progress, heroes bond with each other or grate on each others' nerves, leading to desperately needed combat synergies or journey-ending dysfunction. Manage their stress and interaction to keep the team together until the bitter end.

As travels progress, heroes bond with each other or grate on each others' nerves, leading to desperately needed combat synergies or journey-ending dysfunction. Manage their stress and interaction to keep the team together until the bitter end. Nightmarish Environs: From the burning Sprawl to the diseased Foetor, the long road to the Mountain will challenge your strategies and your endurance. Explore five distinct regions, each with their own unique creatures and challenges.

From the burning Sprawl to the diseased Foetor, the long road to the Mountain will challenge your strategies and your endurance. Explore five distinct regions, each with their own unique creatures and challenges. A Moment's Peace: Rest your weary, shell-shocked heroes at the Inn, where you can relieve their stress and try to improve their relationships with a variety of diversions and delights.

Rest your weary, shell-shocked heroes at the Inn, where you can relieve their stress and try to improve their relationships with a variety of diversions and delights. Face Your Failures: Journey to the Mountain and face down five terrifying manifestations of your weaknesses.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!