Octopath Traveler II Reveals Ochette & Castti In Latest Trailer Get a look at the latest characters in Octopath Traveler II, as the game is still on track to release this February.

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Octopath Traveler II, as they show off two new characters in Ochette and Castti. As the game's release draws closer next month, we're getting more info on all eight of the characters being added to the sequel. This time around, we get a look at Ochette, the Hunter, and Castti, the Apothecary, along with a better look at how to progress through the game's story and see the many branches you can take that offer various degrees of freedom in your decision making. Enjoy the trailer down below!

"The story of Octopath Traveler II takes place in Solistia, a land comprising an eastern and western continent divided by the sea. It is a bustling era, wherein large vessels navigate busy sea routes and the power of steam gives birth to new technologies. Some people thrill to glamorous stars of the stage and industry, while others are brought to tears by war, plague, and poverty. In this faraway realm, eight travelers hailing from different regions venture forth for their own reasons. Step into their shoes and explore the land as you see fit, using their unique talents to aid you along your journey. Embark on an adventure all your own."

Begin your adventure as one of eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills.

The series' HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, have reached even greater heights.

The story takes place in Solistia, where diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish. You can sail the seas and explore every corner of a world that changes from day to night.

Each traveler has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more. Where will you go? What will you do? Every path is yours to take.

Familiar mechanics from the original game have been preserved, like the freedom to develop your travelers' jobs and skills, as well as the Break and Boost system that made battles so exhilarating. New mechanics have also been added.