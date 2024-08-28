Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Brilliant Stars, Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars in August 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Sinnoh-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Brilliant Stars in August 2024.

Article Summary Charizard V Alternate Art sees a significant drop, falling $50 in value since June.

Top valued Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars cards include multiple Charizards and Arceus variants.

Trainer Gallery subset also sees declines, with Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare now at $33.25.

Market trends show cooling interest in Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars as hype settles.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in January 2022, are doing now in August 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $126.31 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $44.69 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $30.43 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $24.06 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $13.86 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $13.20 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $10.68 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $10.22 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $8.13 Honchkrow V Alternate Art 162/172: $7.66

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $33.25 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $24.16 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $18.78 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $18.30 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $15.26

There has been a huge drop in this set's chase card since we last checked in back in June. Charizard V Alternate Art has fallen $50, approaching an all-time low. Arceus V Alternate Art, a one-time heavy-hitter, also lost over a quarter of its value. Lumineon V Alternate Art also lost over a third of its value as of our last Value Watch. Even the cards of this set's Trainer Gallery are down across the board.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

