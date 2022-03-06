Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In March 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February are doing the month after release.

Brilliant Stars cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Brilliant Stars cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $191.79
  2. Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $180,65
  3. Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $76.47
  4. Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $73.72
  5. Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $48.58
  6. Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $44.17
  7. Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $36.99
  8. Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $34.38
  9. Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $33.15
  10. Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $32.53
  11. Charizard VSTAR 018/172: $30.31
  12. Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $29.55
  13. Arceus V Full Art 165/172: $29.13
  14. Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $28.66
  15. Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $27.98

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this set are:

  1. Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $42.21
  2. Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $26.45
  3. Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $26.13
  4. Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $23.18
  5. Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $18.80

This set has had an unusual pattern for Pokémon TCG releases. Generally, release week sees the highest prices, and then, in the coming months, we see a steady drop that will slowly fall and then tank when reprint hits. This time around, prices tanked the day of release. Pre-release was the time to sell if you had amazing hits, but it seemed as if the release date revealed the reality of what it means that Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars is truly the first set to launch in a completely post-scaling era for the hobby. Now, we're actually seeing prices go up a month later rather than lower because the initial prices set during pre-release were such an overestimate of interest that the actual release gave the set an early crash. Charizard Rainbow Rare VSTAR is up $20, the Charizard Alternate Art is up $15, and the Arceus Rainbow is up $10. This is certainly a set to watch, because we have also seen the Gold Galarian Birds briefly dip below $20 before shooting back up. This is dynamic, to say the least.

