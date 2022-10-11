Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In October 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February 2022, are doing now in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $193.07 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $85.06 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $44.21 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $33.81 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $32.72 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $25.73 Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $24.32 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $21.02 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $19.29 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $18.07 Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $15.67 Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $15.28 Honchkrow V Alternate Art 154/172: $15.14 Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $12.37 Arceus V Full Art 165/172: $10.92

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $24.36 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $18.86 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $18.85 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $14.92 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $14.90

Charizard V Alternate Art is up almost $20. Beware, as we have just seen the Umbreon VMAX Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies and the Gentar VMAX Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike shoot up in value.