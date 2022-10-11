Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In October 2022
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February 2022, are doing now in October 2022.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $193.07
- Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $85.06
- Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $44.21
- Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $33.81
- Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $32.72
- Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $25.73
- Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $24.32
- Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $21.02
- Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $19.29
- Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $18.07
- Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $15.67
- Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $15.28
- Honchkrow V Alternate Art 154/172: $15.14
- Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $12.37
- Arceus V Full Art 165/172: $10.92
This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:
- Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $24.36
- Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $18.86
- Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $18.85
- Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $14.92
- Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $14.90
Charizard V Alternate Art is up almost $20. Beware, as we have just seen the Umbreon VMAX Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies and the Gentar VMAX Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike shoot up in value.