Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In September 2023

This month's Pokémon TCG Value Watch takes on the February 2022 set Sword & Shield - Brilliant Stars in September 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February 2022, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $127.21 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $52.45 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $29.02 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $21.63 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $19.37 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $16.02 Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $15.22 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $14.01 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $13.19 Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $11.06 Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $10.53 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $10.00 Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $8.45 Raikou V 048/172: $6.88 Honchkrow V Alternate Art 154/172: $6.75

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $28.54 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $16.87 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $15.67 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $15.13 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $12.67

While this set's chase card, the Charizard V Alternate Art, didn't budge in value this month, the Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare fell by $9.

