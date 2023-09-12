Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In September 2023

This month's Pokémon TCG Value Watch takes on the February 2022 set Sword & Shield - Brilliant Stars in September 2023.

Published
by
|
Comments

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February 2022, are doing now in September 2023.

Brilliant Stars top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Brilliant Stars top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $127.21
  2. Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $52.45
  3. Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $29.02
  4. Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $21.63
  5. Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $19.37
  6. Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $16.02
  7. Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $15.22
  8. Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $14.01
  9. Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $13.19
  10. Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $11.06
  11. Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $10.53
  12. Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $10.00
  13. Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $8.45
  14. Raikou V 048/172: $6.88
  15. Honchkrow V Alternate Art 154/172: $6.75

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

  1. Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $28.54
  2. Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $16.87
  3. Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $15.67
  4. Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $15.13
  5. Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $12.67

While this set's chase card, the Charizard V Alternate Art, didn't budge in value this month, the Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare fell by $9.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.