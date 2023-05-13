Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In May 2023 This month's Pokémon TCG Value Watch takes a look at Celebrations in May 2023 as the set experiences some minor changes in the market.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Celebrations, which came out in October 2021, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Classic Collection.

Charizard Base Set Reprint 4/102: $73.49 Umbreon Star POP Series Reprint 17/17: $21.90 Shining Magikarp Neo Revelation Reprint 66/64: $12.43 M Rayquaza EX XY: Roaring Skies Reprint 76/108: $8.91 Mewtwo EX Black & White Next Destinies Reprint: $7.06 ______'s Pikachu WOTC Black Star Promos Reprint 24/53: $5.21 Blastoise Base Set Reprint 2/102: $5.03 Xerneas EX XY Reprint 97/145: $4.16 Mew ex Legend Maker Reprint 88/92: $3.61 Tapu Lele GX Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising Reprint 60145: $3.55

The only card in the main numbered section of the set that holds any value is the Shiny Mew Gold card which currently goes for $37.44. This is up $3 from last month, which is quite cheap, considering it's the top card of the main section.

The movement in Celebrations this month is simply market oscillation. We have not seen any huge jumps or falls in a while here, and it seems unlikely that we will any time soon.