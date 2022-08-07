Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In August 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $177.87 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $161.25 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $7.18 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $4.97 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.31 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $3.98 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $3.35 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.07 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $2.80 Venusaur V 01/73: $2.37

The chase card, Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare, is still going down with a slighter drop this month than last. This remains quite high for a Rainbow Rare in an era where this card type is falling out of popularity. In contrast, the Sun & Moon era tends to see Rainbow Rares as the chase cards for almost all sets, but Sword & Shield sets are more touch and go with this card type.

Meanwhile, the Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare lost about a third of its value which is just a few dollars but is significant, as it was the only card in the set over $10 other than the two Charizards.