Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In February 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020 are doing now in February 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $218.18 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $160.49 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $9.19 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $7.59 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.69 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $3.83 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.71 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $3.45 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $3.02 Duraludon V 47.73: $2.72

Champion's Path is a Charizard chase and that's about it. The rest of the cards have absolutely tanked in value, which is common for a special set like this that only has a couple of major chases. It's those two Charizard cards we want to observe.

The Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare had a huge jump last month and now its upward trajectory continues. It went up another $12 this month, which is likely due to Champion's Path being increasingly rare and hard to find. The Shiny Charizard V has fallen a bit as well, which widens the gap between these two cards which were once neck-and-neck. Outside of even just watching this set, we should use this as an indicator of how things may go in the next Pokémon TCG set with Charizard. February will see the release of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars which will include a Charizard V Alternate Art and a Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare. My advice? Look at how the Champion's Path Rainbow Rare is doing and don't count out this new Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare.