Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In February 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion’s Path in February 2023 sees the Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare reaching at the $200 mark once again.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020 are doing now in February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $192.61 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $176.16 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $9.26 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $6.96 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.88 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $4.23 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $4.02 Duraludon V 47/73: $3.46 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $2.93 Venusaur V 01/73: $2.82

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare is up $10 in the market, seemingly making its way toward crossing the $200 line. That is something a market value that very few cards of the Sword & Shield era have been able to maintain. The only cards from this era currently sitting at over $200 are the Giratina V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, Rayquaza VMAX Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, and of course the insane Umbreon VMAX Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Outside of Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare seemingly cementing its place as the fourth most valuable chase card of this era, there are no changes to note in Champion Path's behavior.