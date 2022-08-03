Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In August 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $100.53 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $89.63 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $72.69 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $46.47 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $42.93 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $41.94 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $40.13 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $38.01 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $31.53 Water Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $25.52 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $23.68 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $23.27 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $22.84 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $22.82 Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $21.53

While Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies remains high in value, the direct previous set Sword & Shiel – Chilling Reign has continued to drop. We have a majorly significant drop here with what was once the expansion's chase, the Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art. This once $100+ card has now dropped below $90.